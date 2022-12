Photo : YONHAP News

An opposition-led motion calling for the dismissal of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min over the bungled government response to the fatal crowd crush in Itaewon has been reported to the National Assembly.During a plenary session on Thursday, Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo asked the floor leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties to deliberate on the schedule for the remaining process.This comes after the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) previously proposed the motion on November 30.With its majority in parliament, the DP is seeking to pass the motion through the Assembly on Friday, acting within a 72 hour-window before it automatically expires.