UN Adopts Several Resolutions Condemning N. Korea's Nuclear Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN General Assembly has adopted several resolutions urging North Korea to refrain from additional nuclear tests.At the 77th UN General Assembly on Wednesday, local time, 166 countries voted in favor of condemning the six previous nuclear tests by North Korea and calling on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program, with six abstentions and only North Korea opposed.On another resolution reaffirming the international community’s commitment to the complete dismantlement of nuclear weapons and programs as well as other weapons of mass destruction in North Korea, 145 countries were in favor while four were against, including China, Russia and North Korea.The resolution noted with serious concern the regime's updated law on nuclear policy lowering the threshold for using nuclear weapons and urged the regime to return to full compliance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty and International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.