Photo : YONHAP News

From next June, the international age system will replace the "Korean age" counting system that adds at least one more year to ages.At a plenary session of the National Assembly on Thursday, lawmakers passed a bill seeking to require the use of the international age counting system in all judicial and administrative areas.Under the so-called “Korean age” system, an individual turns one on the day they are born and gains a year every January 1.The system has created confusion over the interpretation of age in health and medical services, including insurance, as well as in the judicial and administrative fields.President Yoon Suk Yeol had pledged to adopt the standard international system of counting age during his campaign.