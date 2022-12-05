Yoon to Hold Televised Policy Review Meeting Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will preside over a meeting next Thursday to check the implementation of policy goals in his first year in office and explain plans for next year.Presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said on Thursday that a panel of 100 citizens will be invited to the televised meeting, which will be held for one hour and 40 minutes.The state policy review meeting, the first of its kind under the Yoon administration, will reportedly address four areas: economy and livelihood; promising future industries; visions and strategy for the era of local autonomy; and reforms on labor, education, and national pension.Related ministers will make a presentation on policy goals and the national panel will ask questions to President Yoon or the ministers.The spokesperson said that the selection of panel members is under way, adding the meeting will provide an opportunity for the president to directly answer to citizens.The spokesperson said that a second policy review meeting on policy tasks on foreign affairs and security will be held in the first half of next year.