Hanbit No. 4 to Resume Operations after 5 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Hanbit Number 4, a nuclear reactor which was shut down more than five years ago, will resume operations after repair.The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission(NSSC) said on Thursday there is no problem in the structural integrity of the reactor after reviewing a test report by the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety.The NSSC said that the reactor satisfied all technology standards required by the nuclear safety law, adding that test results on structural integrity and safety checks indicated no problems with the reactor.Hanbit Number 4 in Yeonggwang on the southwest coast closed in 2017 after 140 cracks were found in the containment liner plate inside the reactor during a regular inspection.The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Corporation, the operator of the country's nuclear power plants, recently completed repairs on the reactor by filling the cracks with building materials with compressive strength greater than concrete.