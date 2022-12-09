Menu Content

Economy

Written: 2022-12-09 09:25:17Updated: 2022-12-09 10:16:41

Current Account Surplus Narrows Significantly On-year in Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

The country posted a current account surplus for the second consecutive month in October, but the amount decreased sharply from a year ago.

According to tentative data released by the Bank of Korea on Friday, the country's current account balance logged a surplus of 880 million U.S. dollars in October.

While it is the second straight month to log a surplus, the figure represented a sharp decrease from a year earlier when it posted a surplus of eight-point-01 billion dollars.

The goods balance recorded a deficit of one-point-48 billion dollars in October after posting a surplus of 470 million dollars the previous month. From a year ago, the latest figure marks a decline of seven-point-58 billion dollars.

The cumulative current account surplus through October marked 24-point-99 billion dollars, down over 50-point-four billion dollars from a year earlier.
