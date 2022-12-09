S. Korea, US to Hold Senior Economic Dialogue Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold a high-level economic dialogue next week in Washington.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said on Thursday during a regular press briefing that Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon will visit the U.S. from Sunday to Wednesday to attend the seventh round of the Senior Economic Dialogue(SED).In the dialogue set for Monday, Lee will meet with U.S. Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez to discuss pending economic issues.The two sides are expected to discuss cooperation between the two nations, including the Inflation Reduction Act(IRA), supply chains, science, health, development and infrastructure.During the four-day trip, the vice minister will also meet with some U.S. lawmakers to discuss the IRA issue as Seoul seeks an extension of tax incentives for electric vehicle purchases to cars made in South Korea.The SED is a regular high-level consultation channel on economic cooperation between the South Korean foreign ministry and the U.S. State Department.