Yoon Hosts Dinner for S. Korean World Cup Team

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted a dinner for the national football team on Thursday to celebrate their performance in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.President Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee welcomed the group of 21 players and the coaching staff, including captain Son Heung-min and manager Paulo Bento, in the reception hall of the former presidential compound, Cheong Wa Dae.According to the presidential office, Yoon said in his welcome speech that the team is the winner of this World Cup for South Korean citizens.Yoon added that the players' youth and passion gave great solace and hope to South Koreans going through difficult times, and showed that the nation can overcome any difficulty with unrelenting spirit.Son and Bento thanked the president for inviting them to the dinner and for the nation's support. Son also wrapped the yellow captain’s armband he wore during the game against Portugal around Yoon's arm.The top office said in a press release that the event was arranged to show deep gratitude for the national team following their good showing in the World Cup, reaching the knockout stage for the first time in 12 years.