US House Passes 2023 Defense Spending Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. House of Representative has passed the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, which maintains the current number of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea at around 28-thousand-500.The House approved the 858 billion-dollar bill on Thursday by a vote of 350 to 80, sending it to be voted on by the Senate, which is expected to pass the bill next week for President Joe Biden to sign into law.The 2023 NDAA affirms the U.S.' commitment to extended deterrence using the full range of its defense capabilities, consistent with the Mutual Defense Treaty between the U.S. and South Korea.The bill, which stipulates funding for the U.S. Defense Department and other defense operations for next year, also stressed that Washington needs to bolster its relations with allies in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China.It also directs the secretary of defense to conduct an assessment of the threat posed by the use of unmanned aerial swarms by adversaries, including China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.