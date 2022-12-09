Inter-Korea Gov't to Draw Up New Plan to Promote N. Korean Human Rights

The government’s North Korean Human Rights Advisory Committee convened to update its plan to promote human rights in the communist regime.



During Friday's meeting presided over by Vice Unification Minister Kim Ki-woong, senior officials from the unification, foreign and justice ministries as well as the National Security Office reviewed the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s three-year plan to determine the policy direction and key tasks.



The vice minister stressed that the new plan should reflect the universality of human rights, the administration's philosophical stance, and the current rights and humanitarian situation faced by the North Korean people.



He expressed regret that the North Korean Human Rights Foundation, which was supposed to launch upon the National Assembly's passage of a related act in 2016, has yet to open due to the parliament's delay in recommending board members.