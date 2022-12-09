Menu Content

S. Korea Asks US to Reconsider IRA Clause on Electric Vehicles

Written: 2022-12-09 19:11:31Updated: 2022-12-09 19:16:27

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade minister Ahn Duk-geun and bipartisan lawmakers visited the United States, calling for changes in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which excludes electric vehicles(EVs) assembled outside North America from tax subsidies. 

Starting Wednesday, Minister Ahn held back-to-back meetings with senior Washington officials, including U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and John Podesta, the senior adviser to the U.S. president for clean energy innovation and implementation, and discussed enactment of subsections of the IRA.  

In the meeting, the minister asked the U.S. to fully reflect Seoul's demands, such as easing requirements for final assembly of EVs that specify that minerals and parts for batteries should come from North America and on expanding the use of commercial EVs.

The government submitted its opinions to the U.S. government twice on November 4 and December 3 that include these demands. It also proposed the U.S. impose a three-year grace period for companies planning to invest in the U.S.

Minister Ahn and lawmakers also met with officials of the U.S. Senate and House and reiterated his calls for a three-year grace period.
