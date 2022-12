Photo : KBS News

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), the more militant of South Korea’s two major labor umbrella groups, has canceled a general strike and rallies slated for next week.A KCTU official told Yonhap News on Friday that since the planned strike and rallies were arranged to support and show solidarity for the strike of its cargo truckers’ arm, the KCTU decided to call them off as truckers voted to cease their walkout.The umbrella group had previously unveiled its plan to launch a second general strike and rallies next Wednesday at 16 locations across the nation, seeking to show a united front and support for the truckers' union.The Cargo Truckers Solidarity under the KCTU voted on Friday to call off a general strike that began on November 24.