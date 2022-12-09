Pres. Office: Truckers' Strike Resulted in Atronomical Losses

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office said on Friday that the general strike by unionized cargo truckers has caused astronomical losses to the economy and to people’s livelihoods, and vowed to seek an improvement of regulations for the freight transportation industry.The top office conveyed its stance after unionized truckers voted to end their 16-day walkout earlier on Friday.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said in a related news briefing that the government will do its best to secure jobs for the younger generation. She added it will also seek to remedy a duality or segmentation in the labor market and create a fair and future-oriented labor-management environment while abiding by laws and principles.Regarding the minimum freight rate system set to expire at the end of this year, a senior official at the top office said that there have been considerable discussions in June and during the latest walkout. She added that ruling and opposition parties will discuss how to improve related regulations at the National Assembly.Unionized truckers launched an indefinite strike late last month, demanding the government make the current freight rate system permanent and expand the system to other truckers including those transporting oil and steel products. The current system only covers container and cement trucks.