Junior Figure Skaters Win Silver, Bronze at ISU Grand Prix Final

Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean figure skaters have won medals in women's singles at the International Skating Union's Junior Grand Prix Final for the first time in 17 years.In the free skating event held Friday in Turin, Italy, 14-year-old Shin Ji-a scored a combined 131-point-21 points in Technical Elements and Program Components. After the short program that followed, she scored a total of 200-point-32, to finish second after Japan's Mao Shimada.Sixteen-year-old Kim Chae-yeon finished third with a score of 190-point-36 and took bronze.It's the first time for South Korea to win medals in the Junior Grand Prix Final women's singles since Kim Yu-na won gold in 2005.The top six players of the Grand Prix series compete in the final. This year, three South Korean and three Japanese skaters battled it out as Russian contenders were barred from participation over the Ukraine war.In junior ice dance, a Korean duo finished third out of six teams in what marks Korea's first ever advance to the final.