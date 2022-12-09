Extra Assembly Session to Convene to Handle Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

As rival parties failed to approve next year's budget plan within the National Assembly’s regular session, an extraordinary session will be convened Saturday at the request of the main opposition Democratic Party.Rival blocs will continue negotiations to pass the budget but it's unclear whether an agreement can be reached due to gaping differences on various sticking points.On corporate tax, the government and the ruling party proposed lowering the maximum rate from 25 to 22 percent in a bid to boost investment but the Democratic Party considers it a "tax cut for the super wealthy."The two sides also remain at odds over several other issues including capital gains tax on stock holdings, issuance of local currencies and public rental homes.Friday was the last day of the regular Assembly and this year marks the first time a budget plan has not been approved within the session since the Assembly Advancement Act took effect in 2014.Meanwhile a DP-led motion calling for the dismissal of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min over the Itaewon crowd crush has yet to be voted on in parliament.If a vote does not take place by 2 p.m. Sunday, the motion automatically expires.