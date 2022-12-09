UN Approves Exemption of Humanitarian Aid from UN Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council has overwhelmingly approved a resolution exempting humanitarian aid from asset freeze measures imposed by UN sanctions regimes.The vote on the legally binding resolution co-sponsored by the U.S. and Ireland was 14-0 with India abstaining.The U.S. hailed the vote as “historic” and said it will save lives and address longstanding problems of sanctions impeding aid deliveries.U.S. ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council before the vote that countries must do everything in their power to help humanitarian partners reach the world’s most vulnerable, regardless of where they live, who they live with, or who controls their territory.She said the goal is always to stop terrorists and human rights abusers by using a legitimate tool to maintain peace and security, but still allow lifesaving humanitarian efforts to continue for those in need.After the vote, Ireland’s UN ambassador Fergal Mythen welcomed the adoption of the landmark resolution saying it will help diminish the unintended consequences of sanctions without diminishing UN sanctions themselves. He said that because of sanctions, sometimes aid can’t be shipped, financed, insured, or delivered.The envoy added that while the resolution is not a panacea, it provides certainty and clarity to humanitarian providers, donors and implementing partners that providing aid is permitted.Meanwhile, India’s UN ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said her country’s concerns stem from proven instances of terrorist groups taking full advantage of such humanitarian carveouts and making a mockery of sanctions regimes. She also cited several cases of terrorist groups reincarnating themselves as humanitarian organizations and civil society groups to evade sanctions.