South Korea is expected to record-breaking exports in 2022.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced that the accumulated exports for the year so far surpassed the previous record as of 7 a.m. Saturday, saying that South Korea would have another record-breaking year.Seoul reported 644-point-four billion dollars in exports last year, larger than the all-time high record of 604-point-nine billion dollars posted in 2018.Since the beginning of the year, the country's exports have increased by six-point-eight percent from the same period a year earlier.The ministry forecasts the annual figure to exceed 680 billion dollars.