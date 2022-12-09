New COVID-19 Cases at 54,319, On-Week Rise Continues

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 50-thousands as on-week rises continue.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that 54-thousand-319 infections were reported throughout Saturday, including 52 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 27 million-728-thousand.The tally is down by some 84-hundred from a day ago but rose by over 77-hundred from a week ago and 73-hundred from two weeks ago, posting on-week increases for a week. The figure marks the largest in about three months for a Sunday tally.The number of hospitalized patients in serious or critical condition rose by 12 from the previous day to 440, remaining above 400 for over three weeks since November 19.Saturday added 40 new deaths, raising the death toll to 31-thousand-69. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.