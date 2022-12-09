US Assistant Secretary of State to Visit S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will visit South Korea, China and Japan this week.According to the U.S. State Department on Saturday, Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger will travel to the three Asian countries from Sunday to Wednesday.The department said that in the trip to South Korea and Japan, the two officials will hold "consultations on a range of regional and bilateral issues."North Korea's continued missile launches and provocations and South Korea's concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are expected to be key items in their discussions in Seoul.During their visit to China, the officials will reportedly follow up on U.S. President Joe Biden’s meeting with President Xi Jinping in Bali last month to continue to responsibly manage the competition between the two countries and to explore potential areas of cooperation.Kritenbrink had visited South Korea in August and discussed the IRA and North Korea issues with Foreign Minister Park Jin and other officials.