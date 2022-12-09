Vice Foreign Minister Departs for US to Discuss IRA

Photo : YONHAP News

Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon has departed for Washington to attend a high-level economic dialogue and discuss the issue of the United States Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which excludes electric vehicles (EVs) assembled outside North America from tax subsidies.Ahead of his departure from Incheon International Airport on Sunday morning, Lee told reporters that the IRA will be addressed as the most important issue in his U.S. trip.The vice minister said that he would explain the Seoul government's position again regarding the law ahead of the U.S. announcement of sub-regulations of the IRA.The Seoul government submitted its opinions to the U.S. government twice, on November 4 and December 3, which included its demands, such as easing the requirements for the final assembly of EVs and expanding the use of commercial EVs.The vice minister will also hold a session of the Senior Economic Dialogue with his U.S. counterpart, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth Jose Fernandez.Lee said that in the session, the two sides will check the implementation of things agreed in the May summit between the leaders of South Korea and the United States in order to seek to make substantial progress.The vice minister said he will discuss the IRA issue with officials from not only the U.S. administration but also the U.S. Congress. Lee plans to return home on Wednesday.