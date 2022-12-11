National Assembly Passes Motion Calling for Dismissal of Interior Minister

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly has passed a motion calling for the dismissal of Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min over the deadly Itaewon crowd crush, which claimed 158 lives.The assembly, dominated by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), held a plenary session on Sunday morning and passed the motion as 182 of the 183 lawmakers who cast ballots voted in favor of the motion. On vote was declared invalid.Members of the ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote and walked out of the chamber en masse before voting began.Lee has been under pressure to step down as the head of the interior ministry in charge of supervising the police and the fire agencies in order to take responsibility for the poor management of emergency responses during the deadly Halloween crowd crush on October 29.It marks the country's eighth parliamentary passage of a motion calling for Cabinet ministers and the second under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.In September, the DP-led motion calling for Foreign Minister Park Jin passed at parliament, but President Yoon rejected it. The president is widely expected to reject the dismissal motion for Lee as well.