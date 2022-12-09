PPP Members of Parliamentary Inspection Committee on Itaewon Crush Resign En Masse

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling party members of the parliamentary inspection committee on the deadly Itaewon crowd crush have decided to resign en masse.People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Joo Ho-young told reporters on Sunday that he was notified of the decision by the party's members of the committee during a general meeting of party members.The PPP members of the committee announced the decision right after the main opposition-led National Assembly passed a motion calling for the dismissal of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min over the Itaewon crowd crush on Sunday morning.The special parliamentary inspection committee, which was formed with the approval of the assembly in a plenary session on November 24, comprises of 18 lawmakers including seven from the PPP, nine from the DP and two from minor opposition parties.The PPP floor leader said that the rival parties had agreed to conduct a parliamentary inspection after passing next year's budget bill and hold accountable those responsible for the tragedy based on the probe results, but the DP broke the agreement to pass the motion unilaterally before finishing a parliamentary inspection.Joo, however, added that the party will decide on whether to reject the probe itself after consultation with the party leadership.