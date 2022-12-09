Army Chief of Staff to Visit UAE, Lebanon

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's Army Chief of Staff Park Jeong-hwan will visit the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon this week.The Army said on Sunday that Park will visit the two Middle Eastern countries from Monday for a six-day trip.During the official trip to the UAE, Park will reportedly work on defense diplomacy focusing on cooperation in the arms industry by promoting the country's prowess in advanced weapons and enhancing cooperation and exchanges between high-level military officials.In particular, the chief of staff will check how the UAE is operating the Korean Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers and discuss various issues including the Army's follow-up support measures for the operation.Park also plans to visit South Korean troops – the Akh unit in the UAE and the Dongmyeong unit in Lebanon to encourage them for their service.