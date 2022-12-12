Goldman Sachs: S. Korea to Trail Top 15 Economies by 2050 amid Rapid Aging

Photo : YONHAP News

Goldman Sachs predicts South Korea will no longer rank among the top 15 global economies by 2050 due to rapid population aging.According to a long-term global economic outlook report released recently by the U.S.-based investment bank, some developing countries such as Indonesia, Egypt and Pakistan will see their economies continuously expand in the next several decades thanks to steady increases in their populations.Among them, Indonesia will grow to be the world’s fourth largest economy by 2050, the Goldman Sachs report showed, while the economies of Egypt and Nigeria will make it to the top 15. By 2075, Nigeria is expected to surge to the No. 5 spot and Pakistan to No. 6.South Korea, on the contrary, was predicted to fall out of the top 15 by 2050 amid the nation’s low birth trend and demographic aging with the bank forecasting the country’s real gross domestic product growth to fall below that of Japan from that time on.South Korea’s per-capita real GDP was predicted to top 100-thousand U.S. dollars by 2075 to be on a par with France and Canada.