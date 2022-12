Photo : YONHAP News

Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon said he will continue urging U.S. Congress to revise the Inflation Reduction Act(IRA).Lee made the remark Sunday in a meeting with reporters upon his arrival at Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C. He is visiting the U.S. to participate in high-level economic dialogue between Seoul and Washington.He departed South Korea on Sunday to attend the seventh round of Senior Economic Dialogue set for Monday and discuss the U.S. legislation, which excludes electric vehicles(EVs) assembled outside North America from tax subsidies.The vice minister said he plans to have related talks with U.S. government officials ahead of Washington’s planned announcement of guidance on the implementation of the IRA.He said he will also meet with U.S. lawmakers and discuss revision bills to the IRA submitted to the Capitol.