Photo : YONHAP News

Adolescents aged 12 and above will be able to receive Pfizer's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron subvariants BA.1, BA.4 and BA.5 from Monday.According to the state vaccination task force on Monday, the target demographic of the bivalent vaccines has expanded from those aged 18 and above to those aged 12 and above.Accordingly, those aged between 12 and 17 will be able to make vaccine reservations from Monday and get inoculated from a week later. Same-day vaccinations using leftover doses will be available from Monday.While approximately two thirds of the population aged 12 to 17 haave completed their primary vaccinations, only eleven-point-five percent of the age group have received a booster shot.