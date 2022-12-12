Menu Content

COVID-19 Cases at Highest Monday Level in 13 Weeks

Written: 2022-12-12 10:06:26Updated: 2022-12-12 11:04:23

COVID-19 Cases at Highest Monday Level in 13 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported slightly over 25-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Monday amid the continuing winter wave of the pandemic.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that 25-thousand-667 new cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 63 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 27 million-754-thousand.

The daily tally dropped by some 29-thousand from a day ago, apparently due to fewer tests on Sunday, but was still the highest level for a Monday in 13 weeks when some 37-thousand cases were registered on September 12.

It also rose by around 25-hundred from a week ago and by 34-hundred from two weeks ago.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients has continuously remained above 400 for nearly a month with 478 cases reported on Monday, increasing by 38 from a day ago.

Thirty more virus-induced deaths occurred, raising the cumulative toll to 31-thousand-99. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
