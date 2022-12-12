Sports KLPGA Rookie of Year Ryu Hae-ran Wins LPGA Qualifying Series

South Korea’s rising female golfer, Ryu Hae-ran, has won the LPGA qualifying series.



The 21-year-old Ryu hit a four-under 68 in the final eighth round of LPGA Q-Series at Highland Oaks Golf Club in Dothan, Alabama on Sunday, wrapping up the eight rounds of qualifications in first place out of 100 players at 29-under 545.



It is the second year in a row a Korean has won the qualifying series of the world’s largest female golf tour, following An Na-rin' success last year.



The 20 top rankers at the Q-Series are given a berth to the LPGA next year, but the qualifying ranking determines the number of events on the tour a golfer can compete in, with the top-finishing player given the most.



That brightens Ryu’s bid to win the LPGA Rookie of the Year title, three years after she won the same title on the KLPGA tour with two wins. She has five career titles on the Korean tour.



Meanwhile, Ryu’s compatriot Park Kum-kang also made it to the top 20 at the Q-Series, tying for ninth at 20-under, while Korean American Jennifer Song finished 17th at 17-under.