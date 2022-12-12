Yoon Urges Biz Group Chiefs to Expand Investment, Employment

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the heads of the nation’s business associations last week and called on companies to expand investment and employment.According to economic circles on Monday, Yoon hosted a dinner behind closed doors at the former presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae last Friday, inviting figures such as the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won and Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik.Also in attendance were Korea Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises Chairman Kim Ki-mun, Korea International Trade Association Chairman Koo Ja-yeol and Federation of Middle Market Enterprises of Korea Chairman Choi Jin-sik. The head of the Federation of Korean Industries was reportedly not invited.Participants discussed the suspension of a strike by unionized truckers, a bill seeking to lower corporate taxes and the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.The business organization chiefs thanked the government for observing laws and principles with regard to the striking truckers’ decision to scrap their walkout after 16 days.In response, the president said the government will continue to follow laws and principles in the future and asked businesses to expand investment and employment without worries.Friday’s meeting was the first time the president sat down for talks with business association chiefs since March, when he was president-elect.