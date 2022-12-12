Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Families of Itaewon Crowd Crush Victims Launch Consultative Group

Written: 2022-12-12 10:45:06Updated: 2022-12-12 11:59:59

Families of Itaewon Crowd Crush Victims Launch Consultative Group

Photo : YONHAP News

A consultative group formed by the bereaved family members of those who lost their lives in the Itaewon crowd crush officially launched on Saturday.

The group held a press conference in Seoul and called on the government to restore the honor of the victims, shed light on the tragedy and determine who was responsible.

The group comprises some 170 family members of 97 victims and is headed by Lee Jong-chul, the father of Lee Ji-han, who was among the 158 killed in the crowd surge on October 29.

In a declaration issued upon the group’s establishment, the members vowed to do their best to get to the bottom of the tragedy, actively respond to secondary damages and work to prevent the recurrence of similar tragedies.

The group called for a parliamentary investigation into the Itaewon case while urging the government to conduct a thorough probe and slap heavy punishment on those responsible. It also asked for the government to create a space for bereaved families to communicate and a site to remember the victims.

After reciting their declaration, the group’s members demanded the dismissal of interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >