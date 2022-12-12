Families of Itaewon Crowd Crush Victims Launch Consultative Group

Photo : YONHAP News

A consultative group formed by the bereaved family members of those who lost their lives in the Itaewon crowd crush officially launched on Saturday.The group held a press conference in Seoul and called on the government to restore the honor of the victims, shed light on the tragedy and determine who was responsible.The group comprises some 170 family members of 97 victims and is headed by Lee Jong-chul, the father of Lee Ji-han, who was among the 158 killed in the crowd surge on October 29.In a declaration issued upon the group’s establishment, the members vowed to do their best to get to the bottom of the tragedy, actively respond to secondary damages and work to prevent the recurrence of similar tragedies.The group called for a parliamentary investigation into the Itaewon case while urging the government to conduct a thorough probe and slap heavy punishment on those responsible. It also asked for the government to create a space for bereaved families to communicate and a site to remember the victims.After reciting their declaration, the group’s members demanded the dismissal of interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min.