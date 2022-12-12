Interior Minister Silent for 2nd Day on Passage of Dismissal Motion

Photo : KBS News

Interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min has kept mum for a second day since the National Assembly passed a motion calling for his dismissal over the deadly Itaewon crowd crush.On his way to work on Monday, Lee said he has nothing particular to say when asked by reporters to comment on the passage of the motion on Sunday.Lee and his ministry have remained silent on the motion’s passage, while the presidential office also has not issued any official stance on the matter, but it is widely expected that President Yoon Suk Yeol will disregard the dismissal motion, which he has no legal obligation to follow.The previous morning, the Assembly, dominated by the main opposition Democratic Party, held a plenary session and passed the motion with 182 of the 183 ballot-casting lawmakers voting in favor of the motion. One vote was declared invalid.Members of the ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote and walked out of the chamber en masse before voting began.