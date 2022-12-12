Research Group Proposes Managing Overtime Hours by Month, Quarter or Year

Photo : YONHAP News

A research group tasked with devising and reviewing ways to revamp the labor market has proposed that overtime working hours be managed by month, quarter, half a year or a full year.The Future Labor Market Research Society revealed the proposal on Monday in Seoul, saying the change will expand the choices and discretion of both labor and management.The current law under the Labor Standards Act manages overtime hours by one-week periods, with a maximum accrual of 12 hours per week.Aware that such a system potentially opens the door to routinely long working hours, the group recommended that the maximum amount of overtime be adjusted proportionately to the managing unit.A month-based overtime management system would cap extra hours at 52 for the period while a quarter-based system would allow up to 140 extra hours, equivalent to 90 percent of the monthly hours permitted. Larger periods are further reduced in ten-percent increments.The labor ministry plans to review the proposal and announce detailed plans on overtime work hours within the year or early next year.