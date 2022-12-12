Yoon Expected to Grant Special Pardons ahead of New Year

The top office is reviewing special pardons to be granted by President Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of the new year.
A high-ranking presidential official told KBS on Saturday that the justice ministry has drawn up a preliminary list of candidates and a working-level review is currently under way at the top office prior to Yoon's final decision.
The official said former President Lee Myung-bak, who was sentenced to 17 years in prison on corruption charges, and former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo are listed as candidates.
While they were excluded when Yoon granted pardons in August with a focus on restoring the economy and public livelihoods, the official said politicians are being strongly considered this time around.
The official said that there is a call for the pardons to be granted on December 28, a day after the suspension of Lee’s prison sentence expires.
Former Governor Kim, whose sentence for opinion-rigging charges is set to end in May, could be pardoned without reinstatement, disqualifying him from running for office until 2028.
The pardons will reach the president's desk after reviews by a justice ministry panel and the Cabinet.