Yoon Expected to Grant Special Pardons ahead of New Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The top office is reviewing special pardons to be granted by President Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of the new year.A high-ranking presidential official told KBS on Saturday that the justice ministry has drawn up a preliminary list of candidates and a working-level review is currently under way at the top office prior to Yoon's final decision.The official said former President Lee Myung-bak, who was sentenced to 17 years in prison on corruption charges, and former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo are listed as candidates.While they were excluded when Yoon granted pardons in August with a focus on restoring the economy and public livelihoods, the official said politicians are being strongly considered this time around.The official said that there is a call for the pardons to be granted on December 28, a day after the suspension of Lee’s prison sentence expires.Former Governor Kim, whose sentence for opinion-rigging charges is set to end in May, could be pardoned without reinstatement, disqualifying him from running for office until 2028.The pardons will reach the president's desk after reviews by a justice ministry panel and the Cabinet.