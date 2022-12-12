Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

No. of Newlyweds Drops by Record 7% On-Yr. in 2021

Written: 2022-12-12 13:45:30Updated: 2022-12-12 14:39:19

No. of Newlyweds Drops by Record 7% On-Yr. in 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of couples married for less than five years has dropped by a record margin last year. This is likely due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Statistics Korea on Monday, there were slightly over one-point-one million couples that were married for less than five years as of November 1, 2021, down seven percent on-year.

This is the biggest decline since the agency began compiling related data in 2015.

Fifty-four-point-nine percent of these newlyweds both worked. Dual-income couples earned on average eight-point-04 million won, one-point-seven times more than single-income couples.

A record low of 54-point-two percent of the couples had children, down one-point-three percentage points from a year earlier, while the average number of children also fell by zero-point-02 to a record low of zero-point-66.

Forty-nine-point-six percent of dual-income couples had children, compared to 60-point-five percent among single-income couples.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >