Itaewon Crush Probe Team to Seek Arrest Warrants for Key Suspects

Photo : YONHAP News

The special police investigative team probing the Itaewon crowd crush will request arrest warrants for key suspects in the case, including officials from the police, the fire authority and the Yongsan District office.The investigators said on Monday that they plan to re-file for warrants this week against ex-Yongsan Police chief Lee Im-jae and Song Byung-joo, a superintendent in charge of the Itaewon area's 112 emergency hotline on the night of the tragedy. The initial warrant requests were dismissed in court last week.Lee, who faces charges of causing death by occupational negligence, could face an additional charge of falsifying an official document for allegedly ordering a subordinate to falsely indicate the time of his arrival at the scene of the accident in a situation report.On Tuesday, investigators are expected to transfer the cases of two police officers to the prosecution on charges of abetting the destruction of evidence.They are Park Sung-min, a superintendent general who allegedly ordered the deletion of a safety risk analysis report drawn up prior to the Halloween festivities, and Kim Jin-ho, a former Yongsan police intelligence officer.Investigators are also considering requesting arrest warrants for Yongsan District chief Park Hee-young and Choi Seong-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station.