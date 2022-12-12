Partisan Clashes over Passage of Minister's Dismissal Motion Halts Budget Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Negotiations between the rival political parties over the 2023 budget ahead of Thursday’s deadline have hit an impasse following the opposition party’s unilateral passage of a motion calling for the dismissal of the interior minister. The motion was passed in a bid by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to hold him responsible for the government’s bungled response to the fatal Itaewon crowd crush.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: A day after unilaterally passing a motion through parliament recommending the dismissal of interior minister Lee Sang-min over the fatal Itaewon crowd crush, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung ramped up pressure on President Yoon Suk Yeol to accept it.At a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, Lee urged the president to respect relevant calls from the public and the National Assembly.DP floor leader Park Hong-keun criticized the ruling People Power Party(PPP) for boycotting Sunday's vote, accusing the ruling side of "throwing a fit" to protect a Cabinet member with close ties to the president.The DP is also reportedly preparing to put forth a motion to impeach Minister Lee should President Yoon refuse to dismiss the minister.PPP interim chief Chung Jin-suk, on the other hand, criticized the opposition for engaging in legislative tyranny using its majority in parliament.While the ruling party argues that seeking the minister's dismissal conflicts with his inclusion as a subject in the DP-sought parliamentary probe, it remains watchful of how the latest discord may impact the passage of next year's budget, which the two parties are currently negotiating.The rival parties' talks have ground to a halt with key issues, such as the DP's demand to reduce taxes for the general public, left unresolved ahead of Thursday's deadline set by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.