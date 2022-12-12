Politics Prosecutors Seeking Arrest Warrant for DP Lawmaker on Bribery Charges

Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for an opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker accused of taking bribes and accepting illegal political funds from a businessman.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday filed for the warrant against four-term DP Rep. Noh Woong-rae on charges of bribery and violating the political funds law.



Noh is accused of receiving 60 million won from a businessman surnamed Park before and after the 2020 general election in return for various favors.



Prosecutors, who earlier seized some 300 million won in cash during a raid of Noh's residence, have issued a travel ban against the lawmaker.



The Seoul Central District Court is expected to submit a request to the National Assembly seeking consent to issue an arrest warrant for a sitting member of parliament in accordance with the National Assembly Act, which must be voted on by the legislative body.



If and when the request is passed, the court will hold a hearing to decide whether to issue the warrant.