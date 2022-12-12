Domestic Precipitation Expected during Rush Hour with Heavy Snow Forecast

Rain or snow is expected for most regions nationwide from this afternoon, with the central region expected to see up to five centimeters of snow.



According to weather authorities on Monday, heavy snow advisories may be issued from Tuesday with snow expected to fall for the next two to three days.



The northern and eastern parts of Gyeonggi Province as well as parts of Gangwon Province are expected to see up to five centimeters of snow tonight.



The central region is expected to see the heaviest snow from Tuesday afternoon and the west coast will see it early Wednesday morning.



The public, especially drivers, are advised to exercise caution on frozen roads with the precipitation and below-zero temperatures expected to form ice over the following days.