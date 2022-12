Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has rejected the parliamentary motion calling for the dismissal of interior minister Lee Sang-min.At a press briefing on Monday, deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung told reporters that there is no change to the top office stance that a thorough investigation must precede any discussions on firing the interior minister.The deputy spokesperson explained that only when the scope of the country's legal responsibility is clearly ascertained can there be proper compensation for the bereaved families, adding that nothing should supersede this.This is the first response by the top office to the passage of a motion the previous day in the opposition-controlled National Assembly seeking the dismissal of minister Lee to hold him responsible for the government's bungled response to the Itaewon disaster.