Photo : YONHAP News

Marking the end of 2022, professors in South Korea have chosen "gwa-i-bul-gae(過而不改)," a warning against "making a mistake and not fixing it," as the proverb of the year.According to the Kyosu Shinmun on Monday, 50-point-nine percent of the 935 university professors it surveyed chose the four-letter proverbial caution that appears in "The Analects of Confucius" for the year 2022.According to the newspaper, professors who chose "gwa-i-bul-gae(過而不改)" explained that the phrase is a warning against politicians entrenched in the partisan blame-game.The Kyosu Shinmun selects and announces a four-character teaching chosen by professors at the end of each year.Last year, the four-character idiom recommended by professors was "myo-seo-dong-cheo(猫鼠同處)" which means "a cat and a mouse have become a team."