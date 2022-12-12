Menu Content

Economy

Gov’t Aiming for 30 Mln Tourists, $30 Bln in Tourism Revenue by 2027

Written: 2022-12-12 17:26:50Updated: 2022-12-12 18:27:44

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has established a basic plan to foster the country’s tourism industry with a goal of 30 million tourist arrivals and 30 billion dollars in tourism revenue by 2027.

In a national tourism strategy meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday, the government approved a plan aiming to build on 2019 figures, when some 17-point-five million foreign tourists generated 20-point-seven billion dollars in revenue. 

The government plans to increase tourist arrivals and tourism revenue to 30 million visitors and 30 billion dollars by 2027 under a newly established plan declaring 2023 and 2024 as the “Year to Visit Korea,” promoting tourist attractions and developing content based on the global popularity of Korean culture.

The government will also ease employment regulations for foreign workers to address a shortage of employees in the tourism industry while spurring demand for domestic travel and boosting competitiveness within the local tourism industry.
