Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China Hold Virtual Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held talks virtually on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and issues related to the Korean Peninsula.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Park held the video-linked talks with China’s top diplomat on Monday afternoon, coming about four months after the two sides held in-person discussions in Qingdao, Shandong Province in August.In the discussion, Park is thought to have repeated Seoul's calls for Beijing to play a more active role regarding the North Korean nuclear issue.South Korea is also believed to have asked China to lift its de facto ban on South Korean content to promote cultural exchanges between the two nations, which celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations in the summer.The two sides had earlier formed a consensus on the need to increase bilateral exchanges during a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia.