Yoon Calls for Bipartisan Cooperation to Pass 2023 Budget Bill

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for bipartisan cooperation to swiftly pass the budget bill for next year amid a parliamentary impasse.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung, Yoon made the call on Monday morning during a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.Expressing regret over the delay in the passage of his government's first budget proposal, President Yoon called for bipartisan cooperation on the matter, saying that there can be no partisanship in handling matters that affect the people’s livelihoods.Yoon reportedly ordered ministries to fully explain to ruling and opposition lawmakers the purposes of major pending bills closely linked to the people's livelihoods to ensure those bills will pass during this month's extraordinary parliamentary session.In particular, President Yoon reportedly stressed the importance of passing two legislative revisions aimed at lowering the corporate tax rate and raising the ceiling for bond issuance by the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO).Yoon reportedly said that the bill on corporate taxes will not only lower taxes for large businesses but also increase investments and jobs for all firms, while the second bill will help KEPCO secure liquidity and thus help ease the burden of electricity bills on the public.