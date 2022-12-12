Exports of Korean Cultural Content Hit Record High since COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

The value of the country’s cultural exports hit its highest since start of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Korea Creative Content Agency(KOCCA) on Monday, a government agency that oversees and coordinates the promotion of South Korean content, media companies signed contracts worth over 63-point-58 million dollars, or 83-point-two billion won, this year.The agency said the total, representing a 58-percent increase over last year, was driven by contracts signed through its promotion of “K-content” with online and offline booths in overseas film markets, assisting more than 100 South Korean companies.The KOCCA made promotional efforts in six overseas broadcast and film markets, including the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market, MIPTV in France and the Dubai International Content Market in the United Arab Emirates.The agency plans to operate similar booths at major overseas film markets next year as well, while also launching a new program to help small- and medium-sized production companies advance in the global market.