S. Korea, China Agree to Cooperate on Smooth Implementation of Summit Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and China have agreed to closely cooperate for the smooth implementation of agreements made by their leaders during a summit last month.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, foreign minister Park Jin and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held talks virtually for about 75 minutes on Monday and agreed to communicate closely to maintain the momentum in bilateral summit diplomacy and on Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to South Korea.Minister Park called for Beijing's active support of Seoul's efforts to engage in dialogue with North Korea and its "bold initiative" to provide Pyongyang with economic assistance in exchange for denuclearization steps.In response, Wang reportedly said that China will play a "constructive role" in dealing with Korean Peninsula affairs.The top diplomats agreed to pursue high-level exchanges through various channels, including reciprocal visits and vice-ministerial security dialogue and public-private dialogue.The two sides also agreed to speed up consultations between the countries' foreign ministries to establish and adopt a joint action plan for future growth as agreed upon in their Qingdao meeting in August.