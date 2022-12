Photo : YONHAP News

Cloudy weather and snow are expected for most parts of the nation on Tuesday, with more than ten centimeters of snow forecast for the central region.According to weather authorities, more than ten centimeters of snow is expected for the southern parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces and northern Chungcheong Province by Wednesday. Preliminary snow advisories have been issued for the regions.Up to five centimeters of snow is forecast for Seoul, northern Gyeonggi and South Jeolla Province.The snow in the capital region will let up on Tuesday night, but will continue into Wednesday morning in some western areas.The fine dust levels will likely hit the "very bad" level for most parts of the nation on Tuesday. Fine dust advisories are already in place for the greater Seoul area which includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.