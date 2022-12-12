Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet in Indonesia Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan are set to hold talks in Indonesia to discuss North Korea issues.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn will hold a trilateral meeting with his American and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, on Tuesday in Jakarta.The South Korean envoy, who held bilateral talks with Sung Kim on Monday, will hold a separate bilateral meeting with Funakoshi on Tuesday after the three-way talks.The top nuclear envoys held trilateral in-person meetings three times in June, July and September since the South Korean envoy took office in May.In the Tuesday meeting, the three sides plan to share their assessments of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and discuss the denuclearization of North Korea.The three negotiators have continued close consultation regarding North Korea's nuclear development amid an unprecedented escalation of the regime’s aggressions.