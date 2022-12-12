Prosecution Summons Ex-NIS Chief Park Jie-won over Fisheries Official's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution summoned former National Intelligence Service(NIS) director Park Jie-won on Wednesday over an alleged cover-up in the 2020 fatal shooting of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korean soldiers.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office asked Park to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.In a social media post on Monday evening, Park said he would comply with the prosecution's summons, adding the schedule has been coordinated between the prosecution and his counsel.In July, the NIS filed a complaint with the Supreme Prosecutors' Office against Park for "deleting intelligence-related reports without authorization" regarding the 2020 death of South Korean fisheries official Lee Dae-jun.The prosecution suspects that Park, who served as NIS chief from July 2020 to May 2022, instructed the NIS to delete reports on the order of then National Security Adviser Suh Hoon after attending a ministerial meeting held the day after Lee's death.Park is also accused of destroying public electronic records about the incident without going through proper procedures.Park has denied the allegations, claiming that he had not received any instructions to delete reports or issued such orders to NIS officials.The prosecution indicted Suh last week on charges of abusing his power by obstructing the exercising of rights by his subordinate, as well as fabricating official documents in connection with the case.