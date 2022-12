Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. consumers' expectations for inflation in November fell to the lowest level since August of last year.The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday that in its November survey of consumer expectations for the year ahead, respondents expect the inflation rate to increase five-point-two percent.That's a drop of point-seven percentage points from the previous month.The survey showed that Americans expect inflation will cool further in coming years, falling to three percent three years from now and two-point-three percent five years from now, both down by one-tenth of a percentage point from October’s expectations.The survey results came amid assessments that soaring U.S. inflation has possibly peaked. The consumer price index rose seven-point-seven percent on-year in October, marking the lowest increase since January.