'Decision to Leave' Nominated for 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Written: 2022-12-13 10:06:38Updated: 2022-12-13 11:17:02

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean film "Decision to Leave" directed by Park Chan-wook has been nominated as the best non-English language film at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Monday announced the nominees, including the romantic thriller, for best non-English language film, an award formerly known as “Best Foreign Language Picture.”

"Decision to Leave" will compete with four other films – "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Argentina, 1985," "Close," and "RRR."

Bong Joon-ho's film "Parasite" won the award in 2020, making it the first Korean film ever to win a Golden Globe, with "Minari" by Korean-American director Lee Isaac Chung winning the prize the following year. 

In January of this year, South Korean actor O Yeong-su won in the category of best performance by a supporting actor in a television series at the 79th Golden Globes for his role in the Netflix hit "Squid Game."
